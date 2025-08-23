Chevalier recorded a shutout against Angers without facing a shot on target, as PSG held the visitors to three total attempts and none on goal. He also kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 win at Nantes last week in the season opener, when Nantes similarly failed to test him on target. Chevalier has yet to record his first save in Ligue 1 this season as PSG dominates most of the games, which is new for the French goalkeeper who was more tested in his Lille days. That said, another likely favorable matchup is coming next since PSG will travel to Toulouse next Saturday and Chevalier will hope to secure a third clean sheet in a row.