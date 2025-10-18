Chevalier conceded three but produced four saves to keep PSG in touch as Strasbourg hit seven on target. He was caught out by Diego Moreira's first-half effort and beaten by Joaquin Panichelli's close-range finish after the break. The keeper settled late as PSG mounted pressure but overall didn't look convincing in goal for Paris. He started the season well with four clean sheets in five games but hasn't managed one in his last three across all competitions. He will look to get back on track against Leverkusen on Tuesday in the Champions League.