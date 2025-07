Lavallee has joined La Berrichonne de Chateauroux on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Lavallee joined PSG in 2021 from the LOSC and has played four games in the Youth League before being loaned to USL Dunkerque and Aubagne Football Club. During the last season, he featured in 15 games in National 1 and will aim to find more playing time in Chateauroux.