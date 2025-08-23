Merolla set up the opening goal by knocking a ball down in the 21st minute against the Tigers. The assist was his first direct contribution of the 2025\/26 campaign, and he added a season-high mark of 13 clearances. However, the defender got hurt at some point of the second half, making his fitness a potential concern ahead of upcoming games. Given the lack of center-backs on the current roster, youngster Angel Leyva and midfielder Alan Torres are replacement options in case Merolla is sidelined.