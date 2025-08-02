Merolla lasted 72 minutes on the field as one of three central defenders that helped the Canoneros to a clean sheet in the second game of the continental tournament. After his removal, he was seen with ice on his left thigh. This news could reduce the squad's center-back depth, although his status is in doubt for upcoming matchups. Samir Caetano, Facundo Ezequiel Almada and Christopher Castro, all of whom have participated recently, are expected to gain minutes if the injured player is unavailable.