Merolla wasn't dealing with a significant situation despite the blow from the previous Leagues Cup match. He consequently retained his center-back spot alongside Facundo Ezequiel Almada, with both Samir Caetano and Christopher Castro staying out of the squad this time. While there could still be rotation in the return to Liga MX action, Merolla will aim to earn a starting spot after racking up just 24 minutes in the initial three games of the season. He'll likely be reliable for all kinds of defensive stats whenever he's on the field.