Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Ocampos headshot

Lucas Ocampos Injury: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Ocampos (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlas.

Ocampos delivered as a substitute late, giving teammate German Berterame his hat trick. He should continue being impactful in two weeks against a Leon side which has already served up five goals early in this Liga MX season.

Lucas Ocampos
Monterrey
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now