Lucas Ocampos Injury: Assists off bench
Ocampos (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Atlas.
Ocampos delivered as a substitute late, giving teammate German Berterame his hat trick. He should continue being impactful in two weeks against a Leon side which has already served up five goals early in this Liga MX season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now