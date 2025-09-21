Ocampos delivered a great ball into space for Sergio Canales to score in the 44th minute of a challenging matchup. The Argentinian added to his four goals and four assists in seven Liga MX games during the 2025\/26 period. He also generated at least three shots for the fifth time in a row while returning to the initial lineup after one appearance off the bench. He's still in a tough competition for the spot though, with Tecatito Corona and Anthony Martial complementing a strong range of left-wing options.