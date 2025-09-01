Paqueta had West Ham's best first-half chance, a strike tipped over by Matz Sels, then calmly slotted a late penalty kick to secure the win for the Hammers. The spot kick followed Crysencio Summerville being tripped after a driving run. Paqueta also created two chances in open play and was central to the visitors' late surge, contributing in defense with two tackles, three clearances and two blocks. The Brazilian's celebration after his goal suggests he will remain at West Ham for the 2025\/26 season.