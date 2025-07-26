Lucas Perri News: Dealt to Leeds United

Perri has completed a transfer to Leeds United from Lyon, according to his new club.

Perri is switching clubs this offseason as he departs France to join Leeds United in England. He arrives after being Lyon's number one keeper all of last season, starting in all 44 games while recording 13 clean sheets, 58 goals allowed and 150 saves. He will now compete with Ilian Meslier for a starting role in net, leaving their starting keeper role to enter the season up in the air.