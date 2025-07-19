Lucas Rodriguez News: Provides assist in loss

Rodriguez assisted once to go with one chance created in Friday's 3-1 defeat versus Necaxa.

Rodriguez delivered a great ball for Jonathan Perlaza to score the team's lone goal after 33 minutes of play Friday. The midfielder was otherwise involved in defensive stats as his side barely had the ball during the duel. The assist opened his direct contributions tally after two matches played this season. He should be a key member of Gallos' midfield going forward, but he now faces pressure from the fit-again Carlos Fernando Valenzuela and new signing Jhojan Julio, who could challenge him for both playing time and set pieces.