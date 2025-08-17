Rodriguez found the back of the net from inside the box in the final moments of Sunday's match. Other than that, the playmaker registered 14 accurate passes, yet struggled in dribbling play during his 45 minutes on the pitch. He contributed to a goal for the second time in five Apertura matches, but he was limited to a backup role for the second game in a row. While he's a risky fantasy option until he regains consistent playing time, the goal may help him gain some ground on Edson Partida on the left flank.