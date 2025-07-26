Lucas Rodriguez News: Tallies seven crosses in loss

Rodriguez registered one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Pumas.

Rodriguez played a creative role as he took his most corner kicks in the current campaign, though it wasn't enough for him to earn an assist this time. He has recorded 232 minutes in the first three games of the season, moving all over the midfield line. While it seems unlikely that the Roosters will improve their results anytime soon, Rodriguez could be one of their most consistent contributors of crosses and scoring chances if he continues to take set pieces going forward.