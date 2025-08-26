Vazquez has found a new club after his emotional exit from Real Madrid this summer, with the defender joining Leverkusen on a free transfer. This is a great move by the club to get some depth in the team, as Vazquez was a longtime member of multiple successful Real Madrid teams, with numerous La Liga and UCL titles to his name. He mainly serves on the right side of the defense and will look to assume the starting spot immediately, competing with Arthur and Nathan Tella for time on the right side of the field.