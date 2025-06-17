Luciano Acosta News: Nets brace in victory

Acosta scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Acosta broke a nine appearance (eight start) goalless stretch Saturday that dated back to early April by converting a second half penalty to give FC Dallas their first lead before icing the match in stoppage time. The forward has now scored five goals and not recorded an assist through 16 appearances (15 starts), putting him well behind his pace from the previous season when he managed 31 goal contributions (14 goals, 17 assists) for FC Cincinnati across 35 appearances (32 starts).