Luciano Acosta News: Set for another suspension
Acosta recorded three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.
Acosta was on yellow card watch, however received an eighth card and will serve another suspension. His numbers continue to drop from previous season, scoring just five times with one assist in 20 appearances for Dallas.
