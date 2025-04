Blas (leg) is out for Sunday's clash with Auxerre, per Francois Rauzy of Ici Amorique.

Blas is on the sideline yet again as he continues to struggle with a leg injury. The midfielder has now missed almost a month, though the international break means that he's only been sidelined for three matches. Kazeem Olaigbe got the start last time out with Blas out.