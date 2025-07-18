Luis Angel Gutierrez News: Moving to Queretaro
Gutierrez is a new signing for Gallos following his departure from Cruz Azul, the team announced Friday.
Gutierrez will increase his new club's attacking midfield depth behind players such as Lucas Rodriguez and Aldahir Perez. However, it's unclear how much of an impact Gutierrez can make, taking into account that he's 23 years old and has recorded only four minutes of play in the top division.
