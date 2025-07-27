Luis Angel Malagon News: Allows one goal to Necaxa

Malagon had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Malagon bounced back to Liga MX action after missing the previous two game weeks due to his late return from international duty. He had a disappointing outcome Saturday, as the opposition's lone goal denied him his first clean sheet of the season. While he hasn't reached his peak level, he's expected to retain the starting spot over Rodolfo Cota throughout the year. Up next is a break from league play, during which Malagon will remain active in the Leagues Cup ahead of a favorable match against Queretaro.