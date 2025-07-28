Barraza wasn't at fault for any of the four goals and didn't have much help from the defensive line in front of him. Anyway, this has been a nightmare performance from a fantasy standpoint as the goalkeeper couldn't make enough saves to offset so many goals and had his fourth consecutive game getting beaten multiple times. When we look at the upcoming matchups, things don't look much easier for Barraza as three of the next four are away from home and the exception is a clash against an Inter Miami side captained by a red-hot Lionel Messi.