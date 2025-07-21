Luis Barraza News: Allows two in loss
Barraza made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus.
Barraza had his hands full against a Columbus team that dominated the entire game and kept his team in contention with his saves. However, the fact that the goalkeeper allowed multiple goals for the third consecutive game can definitely be seen as a red flag for fantasy purposes. He'll try to bounce back during next Saturday's clash against Austin.
