Diaz started his professional career at second-division club Barranquilla FC in his native Colombia before joining Atletico Junior in the first division, where he spent two seasons and won two league titles, the Colombian Cup and the Super Cup. His performances caught attention in Europe, leading FC Porto to sign him in 2019. Diaz played 125 official games with the Dragoes, scoring 41 goals. Liverpool FC then signed him during the winter transfer window in 2022, and he has since made 148 appearances for the Reds, contributing 41 goals and 23 assists. The Colombian winger has also scored 19 goals in 64 games for his country and will now discover a new league and country with FC Bayern, where he is expected to become a regular starter on the left wing of the Bavarians' frontline.