Milla was the winning catalyst for his squad as he assisted on both goals on the day. His first assist came in just the 15th minute of action, when he set up Adrian Liso for a shot from outside the box. Milla assisted on a couple more attempts before dishing a through ball to Liso again, who buried another one from outside the box to take a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute. Milla is now up to six chances created over the first two games of the season and continues to play a key role delivering the corner.