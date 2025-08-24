Quinones delivered multiple scoring chances for the second time in his last three games, but he committed a season-high five fouls during Saturday's match. He also won three of his 10 ground duels over 55 minutes on the field before being subbed off by Alan Bautista. After operating on the wings at the beginning of the campaign, Quinones had a change of position to a No. 10 role, though it's unclear if that will be the case again in future contests. He remains with one goal in six Apertura appearances (four starts).