Luis Quinones News: Scores off bench in victory

Quinones scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan.

Quinones was relegated to a substitute role for the first time this season but made an impact by scoring the decisive goal via left-footed finish from inside the box in the 88th minute Saturday. He opened his direct contributions count after three matches played as a left winger since joining Pachuca in a transfer from Tigres. He'll need to remain productive so he can compete with Gaston Togni, Kenedy and a recovered Oussama Idrissi (thigh) for the remainder of the campaign.