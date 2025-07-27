Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Luis Quinones headshot

Luis Quinones News: Scores off bench in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Quinones scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan.

Quinones was relegated to a substitute role for the first time this season but made an impact by scoring the decisive goal via left-footed finish from inside the box in the 88th minute Saturday. He opened his direct contributions count after three matches played as a left winger since joining Pachuca in a transfer from Tigres. He'll need to remain productive so he can compete with Gaston Togni, Kenedy and a recovered Oussama Idrissi (thigh) for the remainder of the campaign.

Luis Quinones
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now