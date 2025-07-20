Luis Romo News: Solid defensive effort in loss

Romo generated two shots (zero on goal), nine tackles (seven won), three crosses (two accurate), three clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Leon.

Romo served as a deep-lying center-back, and his nine tackles were the most in a single game for any player in the league over the first two weeks of the campaign. The versatile man has been used as a defender in manager Gabriel Milito's system since the preseason, which significantly reduces his attacking potential, although he can rack up passes if his team wins possession as they did against Leon, and he may also occasionally shoot from distance.