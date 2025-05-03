Fantasy Soccer
Luis Suarez News: Involved in two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Suarez scored a goal and had an assist while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating two chances during Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls.

Suarez set up Fafa Picault in the ninth minute before scoring himself in the 39th while leading Miami in shots and chances created as of his substitution in the 58th minute. The goal involvements were the first since March 29th for Suarez as he;s combined for four shots and four chances created over his last three appearances.

