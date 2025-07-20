Menu
Luis Suarez News: Sets up one of five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Suarez had an assist while taking two shots (on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Suarez set up Lionel Messi in the 75th minute assisting Miami's final goal while tying for the team-high with two crosses. The assist was the first goal involvement since July 5th for Suarez who has combined for six shots, seven chances created and three crosses over his last three appearances.

