Luis Suarez News: Seven shots, no goal

Suarez registered seven shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Suarez recorded a high volume of shots Saturday with seven, but unfortunately, he couldn't break the deadlock, with only one of those shots hitting the target. That said, he has now gone six games without a goal despite registering over 80 minutes of play in each of those contests. He remains at five goals this season, oddly having more assists with his 10.