Luka Ilic News: Joins Real Oviedo

Ilic has signed a contract with Real Oviedo until 2028, joining on a permanent move from Red Star Belgrade, his new club announced.

Ilic was developed at Red Star Belgrade and gained experience across Europe with stints in France, the Netherlands, and England with Manchester City. The 26-year-old played 34 games for Red Star Belgrade, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists while making his debut in the Champions League. Heading into the 2025/26 season, he is expected to be a regular starter in midfield for Real Oviedo.