Lukas MacNaughton Injury: Upgraded to questionable

MacNaughton (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Austin, according to the MLS injury report.

MacNaughton was though to be missing a bit more time but could now return from his thigh injury this week, as he has now been upgraded to questionable on the injury report. He has yet to appear since May 3 due to his injury, this is a big update for the defender. He started in four straight games before the injury and will look to reclaim that spot once fit, although he had gone unused in five of the club's seven matches before the string of starts.