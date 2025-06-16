Lukas Nmecha News: Joins Leeds United until 2027

Nmecha agreed to join Leeds United on an initial two-year contract when his current deal with Wolfsburg expires at the end of June, his new club announced.

Nmecha played 73 games for Wolfsburg and scored 19 goals in league and cup competitions. He has netted 43 goals in senior football across Germany, England, and Belgium, including appearances in the Champions League. Nmecha has also earned seven caps for Germany and scored 12 goals in 20 matches with the Under-21s.