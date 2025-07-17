Luke Brennan News: Three crosses from bench

Brennan registered three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Chicago Fire.

Brennan once again appeared off the bench for Atlanta, his third straight match coming off the bench. He would see a decent time on the field in his short 19 minutes of play, with one chance created and three crosses. He has now appeared five times on the season for 62 minutes, starting to grow a role but still far from a normal spot.