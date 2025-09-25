O'Nien has yet to debut this season after an injury he suffered in last season's Championship Playoff Finals, serving on the sidelines through the first five games of this season. However, he is now set for a potential return Saturday, likely to be involved after months out. He will likely earn a bench spot to begin this campaign, being cautious after his long absence. He will then need to work to gain back a starting role, with summer signings Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele currently holding the starting roles in the defense.