Maduka Okoye News: Suspended for two months

Okoye has been handed a two-month ban, which will start on August 18 and end in late October due to unlawful conduct, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Okoye was accused of getting booked on purpose during a game in 2024, generating an unusual wave of bets, but he was found guilty of a less serious offense. Udinese will likely rely on Razvan Sava while he's out rather than adding a new goalie.