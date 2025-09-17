Riisnaes came off the bench and played 25 minutes, contributing three tackles and three interceptions before leaving the pitch late in the game, which left his teammates one man down since all substitutions had already been made. This suggests the injury could be significant since he was unable to continue for just a few more minutes to reach the final whistle. That said, Riisnaes is expected to be only a rotational option for Glimt this season in the Champions League, therefore a potential absence won't affect the starting XI.