Camara will miss the next two games due to suspension after receiving a straight red card at the very beginning of Sunday's derby against Lorient. He was at fault for making a dangerous tackle and the league decided to punish him with an additional game. The newcomer will therefore miss Sunday's clash against Angers and the game against Lyon on Sept. 14 after the international break. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Djaoui Cisse as the main replacement although coach Habib Beye could opt for Jordan James since he was not pleased with the recent performances of Cisse.