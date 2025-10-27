Fofana was thought to have suffered a major injury after he was stetchered off the field Sunday, with that now confirmed by his club. The unfortunate news is he will miss time due to the injury and is likely needing surgery, setting the forward up for multiple months out, probably missing three to four months if he undergoes the surgery. He has only missed one start all season, so this is a major blow for the club, with Afonso Moreira and Rachis Ghezzai likely to earn more time due to his absence.