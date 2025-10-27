Fofana suffered a heavy tackle from Ismael Doukoure in Sunday's clash against Strasbourg and was stretchered off in the 68th minute before being sent directly to the hospital, according to reports. Early reports indicate a severe ankle sprain, but the winger will likely undergo further assessments in the coming days with specialists to determine the extent of the injury. Fofana is an undisputed starter in the Gones' frontline and if he were to miss time, Afonso Moreira could see increased playing time on the left flank.