Thiaw has been rumored for a move to Newcastle throughout the window and now gets his permanent move to England. The defender put together a solid campaign with AC Milan last season, making 22 appearances (19 starts) and keeping seven clean sheets. He should provide competition for the Newcastle backline, though he might not displace Fabian Schar or Dan Burn immediately. With Newcastle set to compete in four competitions Thiaw and Sven Botman both figure to get plenty of minutes in the coming season.