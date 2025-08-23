Dieng arrives in MLS as Hartford's all time leading scorer after two productive seasons in the USL Championship. The 21 year old Senegalese forward joins after scoring 23 goals in 57 matches across all competitions with Hartford, including 12 goals so far in 2025, and he will occupy an international roster spot. His combination of size, movement and finishing ability provides Minnesota with another option in the final third, highlighted by his streak of five goals in three matches. Adjusting to the higher level will be his next challenge, but his recent trajectory indicates he could emerge as a key contributor if he adapts quickly to MLS.