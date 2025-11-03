Sangare provided the assist on the sixth-minute opener of Odsonne Edouard after a corner. The midfielder contributed to his first goal of the season but remained active as usual behind the ball in defensive phases, contributing three tackles, one interception, one clearance, and one block to help the Sang et Or secure the clean sheet. Sangare has been an undisputed starter in the midfield alongside Adrien Thomasson and is expected to keep that role moving forward. He has now contributed 30 tackles in 10 appearances, an impressive three tackles per game on average.