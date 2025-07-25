Manu Garcia Injury: Deemed questionable
Garcia is questionable for Saturday's trip to Vancouver, per the MLS injury report.
Garcia is in doubt for Saturday's trip to Vancouver as he deals with a quad issue. The midfielder would be a big loss if ruled out, but he did come off after 67 minutes last time out, which could point towards a lingering issue. Garcia would have two weeks to recover from the issue after Saturday's clash.
