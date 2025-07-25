Menu
Manu Garcia Injury: Deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Garcia is questionable for Saturday's trip to Vancouver, per the MLS injury report.

Garcia is in doubt for Saturday's trip to Vancouver as he deals with a quad issue. The midfielder would be a big loss if ruled out, but he did come off after 67 minutes last time out, which could point towards a lingering issue. Garcia would have two weeks to recover from the issue after Saturday's clash.

Manu Garcia
Sporting Kansas City
