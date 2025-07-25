Manu Sanchez News: Joins Levante on loan

Sanchez has joined Levante on loan from Celta Vigo for the 2025/26 season, his new club announced.

Sanchez was formed at Atletico Madrid and made his professional debut in 2019/20 with the Colchoneros. He later joined Osasuna on loan and gained experience in La Liga. In 2023, he signed with Celta Vigo before being loaned one year later to Deportivo Alaves. Despite his young age, Sanchez has significant experience with 145 La Liga appearances, two goals, and 16 assists. He is expected to become a regular starter on the left side of the backline and will compete with another former Celta Vigo player, Diego Pampin.