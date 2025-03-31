Manuel Neuer Injury: Running Monday

Neuer (calf) is nearing a return from his injury after being spotted running again on Monday morning, the club announced.

Neuer is close to returning to the match squad after being spotted running again in training. He is in a good position to potentially be available for Friday's game against Augsburg, with one more week to prepare for the big clash against Inter in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal. The German goalkeeper will likely be assessed later this week to determine his availability for Friday's match, with Jonas Urbig ready to replace him if more recovery time is needed.