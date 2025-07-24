Marc-Andre ter Stegen Injury: Set for back surgery

Ter Stegen is set to receive surgery due to a lower back injury, according to his club.

Ter Stegen is going to receive yet another operation and will likely miss a solid chunk of the season, if not all of it, after it was confirmed he would receive back surgery. The recovery time could be anywhere from six to 12 months, depending on his recovery, making his return a true unknown. He was already thought to have lost his starting role for the club, but this has only reinforced that statement, with Joan Garcia likely to start in net.