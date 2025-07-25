Marc Bernal Injury: Selected for traveling squad

Bernal (knee) has been in training and has been selected for the club's preseason friendlies, according to his club.

Bernal has already been training the past few weeks, but is seeing another positive update, as he has been selected to their preseason tournament. This likely leaves him just a few days away from a return to play in a friendly, with the club's first friendly Thursday. He started in all three of his appearances before his last season was cut short, so he will hope to still be able to shape out a decent role within the team to start the 2025/26 season.