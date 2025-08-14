Guiu was working on his fitness and has taken another step in the buildup to their season opener on Saturday, with the forward now taking the field for some training. This appears to have boosted him as a late call for Saturday's contest, still needing to pass some testing to be an option. He is coming in as a player who could carve out a role in the team early with tons of talent in his arsenal, so he will hope to see a starting role this campaign, although it may be too early to give him that chance Saturday, especially after battling some fitness issues.