Marcel Alejandro Ruiz Injury: Forced off against America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Ruiz left the field with an apparent injury in Sunday's Campeon de Campeones match against America.

Ruiz's participation in the game against the Eagles ended after the midfielder suffered a pain whose severity is still unknown. He's a key player for the Liga MX champions, so they might not risk exposing him to a worsening condition until he's 100 percent fit. While his current contribution would be difficult to match, the team has options to take his place in Nicolas Castro, Hector Herrera and Victor Arteaga.

