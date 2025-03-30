Fantasy Soccer
Marcelo Andres Herrera Mansilla Barrios News: Assists in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Herrera assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against D.C. United.

Herrera recorded his first goal contribution of the season Saturday as he set up Diego Rossi's goal in the 16th minute. He created three chances in the match, bringing him up to five in his last two appearances. He also made three clearances and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

